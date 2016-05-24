Akshay Kumar loses his cool on comedian for making racist jokes on Lisa Haydon

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his generosity off-screen, recently lost his cool on popular TV show ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.The team of forthcoming flick ‘Housefull 3’ was on the sets of ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ to promote their film.Everything was going well but a series of racist remarks made by comedian Siddharth Jadhav on actress Lisa Haydon irked Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.According to the reports of leading web portal Mid-Day, things turned ugly when the comedian said that Lisa was looking like a kangaroo since she comes from Australia. Not only this, Siddharth also passed a racist comment on the actress calling her a 'black African'.Leading telly website Tellychakkar.com quoted a gossip site saying , "When it went out of hand, Akshay couldn't control himself. He was upset that the comedians were aware that Lisa wasn't too well versed in Hindi and wouldn't even understand the few lines that the guys uttered. So, he thought it was all the more unfair that one would make fun of a person who didn't even know the language well."