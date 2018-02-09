Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva

In the Sony Entertainment Television show "Vighnaharta Ganesh", the audience will get to watch the wedding sequence featuring the characters of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
On finding an ideal match, Akanksha said in a statement: "My family is a strong believer in Lord Shiva. My mother wishes for me to a have life partner like him. I keep fast and do 'pooja' for my family. I don't know if I will get a partner like Lord Shiva or not, but I definitely wish for one."
Meanwhile, actor Vinit Kakar, who plays an 'asura' in the mythological show, is happy to see his character turning positive.
"We are shooting for a fight sequence between me as an 'asura' and Lord Shiva. The good will win over bad. And soon after he defeats me. He will make me a 'shivgan' as I'll also realise my mistakes and will wish to be on the good path.
"I'm happy that my character is turning positive, and it's my birth month. So, the environment will be all good and positive," Vinit said in a statement.