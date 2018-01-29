AHEM AHEM! Vikas Gupta KISSES a MYSTERY GIRL, are they DATING?







From Snapchat ❤ #VikasGupta #BB11

A post shared by VikasGuptaSupporters (@lostboysouls) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:56am PST





: Before entering Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta was just a producer and people were not much aware about him. After coming out the show, everything has changed. Vikas is a celebrity now and has created a huge fan base through the show.One of the Vikas’ videos is going viral and in that he is seen kissing a mystery girl.As per news in Spotboye.com, “A video of the producer partying with a good looking model has gone viral.Video was clicked by Priyank Sharma at the after party of an awards show. We can see that Vikas and the model shares a good bond as he rests his head on her shoulders and affectionately kisses her on the cheeks.”Fans are now curious to know who this mystery girl is. Check out the video and pictures of Vikas Gupta:Portal then revealed, “The lady in black is Vikas Gupta’s close friend and model, Sarah Anjuli. The duo attended an awards show recently, and later got together for an after-party. And that’s where, Priyank shot this video.”Well, we just wonder if Vikas and Sarah are just friends or are dating?