AHEM AHEM! Vikas Gupta KISSES a MYSTERY GIRL, are they DATING?

One of the Vikas’ videos is going viral and in that he is seen kissing a mystery girl.
As per news in Spotboye.com, “A video of the producer partying with a good looking model has gone viral.Video was clicked by Priyank Sharma at the after party of an awards show. We can see that Vikas and the model shares a good bond as he rests his head on her shoulders and affectionately kisses her on the cheeks.”
Fans are now curious to know who this mystery girl is. Check out the video and pictures of Vikas Gupta:
Portal then revealed, “The lady in black is Vikas Gupta’s close friend and model, Sarah Anjuli. The duo attended an awards show recently, and later got together for an after-party. And that’s where, Priyank shot this video.”
Well, we just wonder if Vikas and Sarah are just friends or are dating?