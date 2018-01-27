AHEM AHEM! TV actress Mahima Makwana is IN LOVE

: Love is in the air for TV industry. Earlier we told you that TV actor Danish Akhtar got married to his longtime girlfriend Nadia Sheikh. Now we have some interesting news about another Star Plus actor.TV actress Mahima Makwana who is currently seen in Star Plus show ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ as Anami is in love.Quite shocked?But this is what we are hearing. According to source of Tellychakkar.com, “Mahima is dating her co-star Ankit Siwach and is head over heels in love with him.”Ankit Siwach plays the role of ‘Adhiraj’ in the show.Source also said, “Her close friends and family think that she needs to be career oriented as her personal life is affecting the show too. Her career graph has not been so good because of her affairs in the past."Earlier, Mahima was dating ‘Porus’ actor Laksh Lalwani but couple had a big fight after which they decided to move on.Well, seems like that love has finally knocked on Mahima’s door. Check out some pictures of Mahima and Ankit: