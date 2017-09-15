 AHEM AHEM! Love is in the air for YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI actors Mohena Kumar and RIshi Dev
From reel to real life couple!

By: || Updated: 15 Sep 2017 11:47 AM
Naksh and Keerti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai

New Delhi: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is going to have a grand wedding of Naksh and Keerti. From last few weeks, makers are prepping for this wedding sequence and love in the air on the sets.

We all are aware that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are madly in love with each other but what we don’t know is that one more couple is getting quite close to each other.

Lead actors Rishi Dev aka Naksh and Mohena Kumari aka Keerti have come close to each other and it is said that love is brewing between them.



Cuties❤❤ @officialrishidev 🔥 @mohenakumari 💃🔥 #starplus #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #keesh #rishena


A post shared by shivin_keesh (@kaira__keesh) on










#keerti#naksh#keesh#keeshmoment#keeshkishaadi#keeshtogethitched#baeforlife#loversforever#justfriends#yrkkh#starplus

A post shared by Fan of Keesh (@keesh_fanclub_) on






It's time for KEESH Sangeet! 😇


A post shared by Rishi Dev (@officialrishidev) on










"Yeh Zindagi Chal Toh Rahi Thi! Par Tere Aane se Jeena Seekh Rahe Hai" Janmashtami in Keesh Style!

A post shared by Rishi Dev (@officialrishidev) on






Hope you Loved your Keesh as Radha Krishan 😇


A post shared by Rishi Dev (@officialrishidev) on






As per source of Spotboye.com, “Rishi Dev (Naksh) and Mohena Singh (Kirti) have come quite close to each other. The two spend lot of time together on-the- sets and also hangout after the shoot.”

Source added, “Their bond is becoming stronger by the day. The duo is more than ‘just friends’ now and everyone on the set is aware about their growing fondness for each other.”

Although when Mohena was asked about this she said, “We have gotten pretty close... but just as good friends :-)”

But on the other hand Rishi told the portal, “Mohena is very special person, a great co-actor to work with and we are just good friends!”

Well, Mohena and Rishi, ‘Ishq chupaaye na chupta’. So when are you guys confessing your love for each other?

