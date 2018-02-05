 Vindhya Tiwary to ENTER KHICHDI cast ?
The shooting for the second inning of Khichdi has already started. It will be broadcast on Star Plus.

Updated: 05 Feb 2018 08:42 AM
Vindhya Tiwary to enter Khichdi cast / Image: Instagram (@vindhyatiwary)

New Delhi: The much awaited second inning of superhit serial Khichdi is all set to go kickstart soon on Star Plus.

The cast has been finalised and it will be gut-busting watch to see the new actors putting on their funny hats.

As per the reports of TellyBuzz, the show is going to witness many cameos and the latest actress to join the cast is Vindhya Tiwary.

Vindhya Tiwari who is an award winning actress, has worked in a myriad of soaps. She is best known for her work in soaps like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo on Zee TV,  Sasural Simar Ka, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?". She recently played the lead role in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain as Sonachandi on SAB TV.

It is reported that she will be playing a central character where she will be named Kashmira who hails from Kashmir.

Check out her pictures here:



#dusky ♥️


A post shared by Vindhya Tiwary (@vindhyatiwary) on





 








Chase ur #dreams in #highheels of course ♥️👠


A post shared by Vindhya Tiwary (@vindhyatiwary) on










#vanity 💛

A post shared by Vindhya Tiwary (@vindhyatiwary) on



We are really excited for Khichdi's second innings. Are You?

