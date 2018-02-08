Priyank Sharma's gesture after FEMALE fan PROPOSED him is the SWEETEST !

Every now and then girls keep crushing on him and it is no big deal for him, but what he recently did to make a female fan special was really adorable.
One of his female fans from Nepal approached him with a bunch of roses and went down on her knees to propose him. With tears in her eyes she expressed her love for Priyank. She said "you must be having lots of fans, much better than me, but I love you so much."
An overwhelmed Priyank took her snugly into his arms and thanked her from the core of his heart. He said "I wish I would have seen your texts, I missed it, I really cannot do anything. I am sorry. I feel so bad. Thank you . Thank you so much."
After a while he asked her how does she feel , to which she replied, "I am feeling like the queen of the world."
An emotional Priyank Sharma then posted this video on Instagram with a long emotional note for the fans who love him. Check it out.
And she made the entire jury panel cry today along with me . I just wanna thank you for the kind of emotion you have for me and to all the people who have the mutual feelings . I just feel a little bad that I fail to reply each one of you since it’s next to impossible for me . But just want to tell you all and the entire family of mine that I am really thankful to all of you . Without you guys I ain’t anything ! It’s just makes me nostalgic right now , I LOVE YOU GUYS ❤️ whatever I am becoming and reaching is because of you guys .
