New Delhi: While the entire world was celebrating Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, an actor from down South parted ways with his wife officially.Yuthan Balaji of 'Kana Kaanum Kaalangal' (TV series) fame and his wife Preethi mutually got divorced in court.Yuthan Balaji (Instagram)The couple had married in 2016 but due to personal differences the relationship couldn’t sail through harmoniously.The actor informed about the development on his Instagram page.Yuthan, however, wished everyone Happy Valentine’s Day.