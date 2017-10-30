 Abhishek Bajaj engaged to girlfriend after seven years of dating
One of the most romantic couples of the tellytown got engaged last eve. In an all filmy style, Abhishek Bajaj got down on his knees to propose his fiance Akanksha Jindal for marriage. The love birds also got the date of their wedding, inked on their fingers.

Small screen star Abhishek Bajaj proposes his fiance Akanksha Jindal on their engagement eve. Image Courtesy: spotboye.com

New Delhi: The hearthrob of small screen Abhishek Bajaj got engaged to his long time girlfriend Akanksha Jindal in Delhi this Saturday .

In a private yet grand affair the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their  family and friends at Hotel Holiday Inn in Delhi. The 'oh-so-cute' moment of the function was when Abhishek went down upon his knees , proposing his fiance for marriage in an all romantic fashion.

Previously too Abhishek has proved that he is totally a lover-boy.  The tales of how he proposed Akanksha earlier this month, have been doing rounds on the internet lately and it is the dream proposal for many !

Abhishek drove Akanksha to Gateway Of India in his car, where he had already made preparations for his proposal on a yacht. Well,  the yacht that was decked up with everything  one could wish for in a proposal - lights , music and champagne. The couple danced on a romantic music before our man got down on his knees to propose the love of his life with a ring.

According to sources, the couple had been dating for almost seven years now. It was in the year 2010, when Abhishek met Akanksha who is also his company secretary , through a common friend in a birthday party and they instantly clicked. Since then they have been dating to finally get engaged now.

The couple will be tying the knot on November 29. They got the date inked on their fingers.

Abhishek is known for his lead role in Dil Deke Dekho . He has previously starred in soaps like Hitler Didi, Santoshi Maa and  Meri Bhabhi .

