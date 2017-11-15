AASHKA GORADIA's pre-wedding VIDEO is every lover's STORY







❤️ #paris #prewedding #eiffel #travel

@aashkagoradia and I didn't exactly follow the rules in getting this shot. But sometimes you have to know which rules to bend. #paris #louvre #travel #preweddingphoto



My mirror ❤️ #paris #tourism #preweddingphoto

Don't speak. #paris #louvre #tourism #preweddingphoto #couplesshoot



A Louvre-ly stroll by the Pyramid. #louvre #paris #paristourisme #travel



New Delhi: It's wedding season and the bells are ringing for popular TV actress Aashka Goradia . Rumours are that on the third day of the coming month, Aashka will tie the knot with her American boyfriend Brent Goble.The couple has kicked it up a notch and have shot this romantic pre-wedding video titled “Woh Chilman Se” with Sabrang International featuring singer Tauseef Akhtar. Check the video here.The video shows two people in love, the ups and downs they face in their relationship and how eventually love triumphs. Gossips have that Aashka and Brent’s real love story is shown in the video.Brent and Aashka were seen together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.Brent Goble who is a businessman by profession, has been very vocal about his love for Aashka and his Instagram account is the clear evidence. Their pre-wedding photos will certainly give you some serious couple goals.We wish this delectable couple happy times ahead.