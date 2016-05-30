Aamir Khan in second season of Anil Kapoor's '24'?

Actor Aamir Khan might soon be seen as a special guest in Anil Kapoor's '24' season 2.The hit crime thriller, which will be continued this year, had several Bollywood stars like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Khanna and Richa Chaddha amongst others in special appearances last year, reports DNA.With this season around the corner, it is being alleged that Mr. Perfectionist might appear as a guest star in the show.An insider from Colors, which will air the show, said that Aamir will launch the show along with Anil at a press conference scheduled in the first week of June.While the 59-year-old actor is keen to rope in Khan for the show, a source from the channel said, "he (Aamir) will thoroughly review each aspect before making a commitment. If time permits and he takes it up, the show will become even bigger", reports DNA.Kapoor's ' 24' which is based on an American TV series, came up with its first season in 2013.