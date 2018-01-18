Zimbabwe domestic cricket official charged with corruption

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

Dubai [UAE], Jan 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Rajan Nayer, a Zimbabwe domestic cricket official, for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption code on three counts.Nayer, the Treasurer and Marketing Director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.He has been charged with breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC's code ( being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches), Article 2.1.3 (offering a player US $30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches) and Article 2.1.4 (directly solicited, induced, enticed or encouraged a player to breach Article 2.1.1).Nayer now has 14 days, starting from 16 January, to respond to the charges.(ANI)