Yuvraj warms up for IPL with unbeaten 120, hits 12 sixes

Depositing all the doubts outside the stadium, Yuvraj Singh warmed up to IPL with a staggering century during Kings XI Punjab’s practice match, hitting as many as 12 sixes.

Yuvraj displayed a full range of breathtaking strokes on his way to an unbeaten 120 at Mohali before the start of IPL 11.

The swashbuckling left-hander has made a comeback into Kings XI Punjab after a gap of seven years and is expected to play a crucial role in their quest to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Yuvraj, who used be the blue-eyed boy of every IPL auctions saw his credentials drop to an all-time low when he was snapped up KXIP at his base price of INR 2 crores. The dip in Yuvraj’s price had a lot to do with his decreasing fitness and lack of power-packed performances in the domestic season.

In this scenario, the current IPL becomes all the important for the all-rounder and Yuvraj has shown all the right signs in the lead-up to the IPL.

With the likes of KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal in their ranks, KXIP have a formidable batting line-up that is sure to keep Yurvaj under scrutiny but Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir believes there shouldn’t be any doubt Yuvraj’s spot as he one of the best limited overs cricketers India has ever produced.

“I’ve said earlier and I’d say it again, Yuvraj is the best limited overs cricket India has. He has won India more matches than anybody else. Donn’t know about Kings XI but If we (Delhi Daredevils) had him then would not even thought of dropping him for once,” said Gambhir while talking to Wah Cricket.

Interestingly, Yuvraj’s first assignment will be against Gambhir’s Daredevils on April 8 and the left-hander would want to start on a good note.