Yuvraj Singh to play for Kings XI Punjab

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the greatest to have played the shortest format of the game, Yuvraj Singh was grabbed by Kings XI Punjab for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise spent just 2 crores to bring back the 'local boy' into the mix.

The 36-year-old has a tremendous experience under his belt, having played Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and King XI Punjab previously.

14 crores in 2014, 16 crores in 2015, 7 crores in 2016 – Yuvraj Singh attracted a total of 37 crores in three different IPL auctions courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.