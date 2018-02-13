Yuvraj Singh reveals his retirement plan

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh is one of the dangerous batsmen the game of cricket has ever produced. The swashbuckling left-hander was the pillar behind India’s success in the ICC World Cup in 2011 but, seven years down the line, things have not turned the way he expected. He is been continuously ignored by the Indian team selectors after series of poor performances and fitness related issues.

Now, with his India career all but over, the 36-year-old still believes he has 2-3 more years of cricket still left in him and wants to enjoy the game before he pulls the curtains down on an illustrious career.

“I don’t want to leave the game with any regret, thinking I should have played for some more years. I want to go when I feel it is the right time to go, when I feel I have done my best and I could not have done any more than this. I am still playing because I am enjoying playing cricket, not just because I have to play for India or I have to play the IPL,” Yuvraj told Sports Star.

The stylish southpaw was recently bought by Kings XI Punjab in the players’ auction for INR 2 crores and he is looking forward to give his 100% on the field irrespective of whether he makes a national comeback or not.

The motivation is definitely to play for India. I feel two or three IPLs are left in me. I want to be known as someone who never gave up. Whether I play for India or not, I will give my 100 percent on the field.

The 2011 World Cup hero also revealed his plans when he calls time on his career.

“Commentating is not my forte. Cancer (YouWeCan Foundation) is going to be my area of work in the future. I love supporting young kids, I like interacting with the younger generation.

“Coaching is in my mind. I would identify underprivileged kids and focus on their sport and education. Education is as important as a sport. You need to focus on both,” added Yuvraj.

Yuvraj has featured in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20s and has amassed 11778 runs across all 3 formats in a career spanning more than 17 years.