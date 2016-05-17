Yuvraj Singh is my idol: Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya is a big fan of swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh and idolises the Punjab all-rounder who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad this IPL season.Asked which all-rounder does he revere, the left-handed batsman, who struck a blistering 37-ball 86 in the team's previous game against Delhi Daredevils at Visakhapatnam, said, "I used to watch Yuvraj Singh and I am big fan of Yuvraj Singh. So I like him and I idolise him."Krunal, brother of Hardik Pandya who also plays for MI in IPL, slammed six sixes and seven fours during his whirlwind knock against Delhi on May 15 that helped the side score a thumping 80-run victory."I am happy for my performance for the Mumbai Indians. Batting, bowling - wherever I have got opportunity - I have done well. I will like to continue with the same. We have one match remaining (against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur on May 21) and will try to win it and qualify for the play-offs," he told reporters on the sidelines of 'Kingfisher Premium Bowl Out' contest here."We have one thing on our mind, about winning the next game. We are not thinking about the result, but are focusing on the process. We will go there (to Kanpur), practise well for two days. If we will execute the skills, then the result will be in our favour," the 25-year-old player added.After joining MI, he has learned several "new things" related to cricket, said the left-arm orthodox slow bowler."We have many legends in the team, (head coach) Ricky Ponting, Sachin (Tendulkar) sir, Jonty (Rhodes) sir. I have learned about batting from Robin Singh (assistant coach). He guides me about batting. It has been a good experience," he added.His teammates Martin Guptill and Jagadeesha Suchith were also present at the contest.