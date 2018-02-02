Yuvraj leads fan poll to become new KXIP captain

New Delhi: With auction done and dusted, Kings XI Punjab have shifted their focus on naming the ‘King of the North’ for 2018 campaign in lucrative Indian Premier League.

After a decade of poor performances, the franchise decided to revamp the entire side, retaining only Indian spinner Axar Patel from the 2017 squad.

The Preity Zinta owned franchise now has a daunting task of selecting a captain from a group of talented individuals. KXIP is a formidable group of experienced and youth which included the likes of Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle and David Miller.

And, to make the task easier the franchise has decided to take opinion from their fans before settling on their new captain. KXIP have posted a picture of Yuvraj, Axar, Gayle, Ashwin and Finch, asking the fans on who should lead the side in the upcoming edition.

The North is a region with options galore to choose the supreme ruler from! Have an inkling on who it will be? Tweet to us and tell us what you think! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi https://t.co/Jg3JhaNbzI — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 1, 2018

However, the majority of the fanbase want Yuvraj Singh to be handed over the captaincy role, given the fact that he successfully led them to semi-finals of the first-ever IPL season.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar