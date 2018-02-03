Yusuf Pathan included in Baroda squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: India discard Yusuf Pathan has been included in 15-member Baroda squad for the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 35-year-old returns to the squad after being ignored for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Deepak Hooda will lead the Baroda in the prestigious tournament

Yusuf Pathan has been out of action after BCCI handed him a retrospective five-month suspension for failing a dope test, which ended earlier this month.

The 35-year-old was recently grabbed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction for 1.9 crores. And, to get some match practice before the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, the elder Pathan was expected to travel to Bangladesh to play in the domestic league but Baroda invited him for a fitness test which he cleared with ease.

Baroda will start their Vijay Hazare campaign against Karnataka on February 7.

Squad: Deepak Hooda(c), Atit Sheth, Rishi Arothe, Viraj Bhosale, Kedar Devdhar, Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya, Dhruv Patel, Urvil Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Soaeb Tai, Aditya Waghmode