Yusuf left out of Baroda squad for Vijay Hazare quarterfinal

New Delhi: Discarded Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has been axed by Baroda from their Quarter-final squad of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Baroda will play Saurashtra in the final eight on February 22 in Delhi and Ankit Brahmbhatt has been called in to replace the 35-year-old.

The selection panel was divided over the decision to drop the veteran all-rounder but the decision was made after consultation with the team coach.

"Yusuf played six matches in the tournament but didn't perform well. So, it was decided to drop him and give chance to another player. His poor performance is the only reason behind leaving him out," said a BCA official, according to TOI.

The power-hitting batsman was drafted into the 15-member Baroda squad for group stages at the last moment. Earlier, he was not even selected in the 30-man probable squad but the selectors decided to give him a chance, giving his experience at the top most level. He was called for a fitness test which he eventually cleared.

After being axed by Baroda, Yusuf, in an attempt to prepare for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, is planning to travel to Bangladesh where he will be plying his trade for Abahani limited in the Dhaka Premier League.

Yusuf was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crores in the Players’ auction in January.