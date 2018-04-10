Yorkshire confirm David Willey’s inclusion in CSK

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings are all set to rope in England all-rounder David Willey in place of injured Kedar Jhadav who on Monday was ruled out of IPL after suffering a hamstring injury during team’s opening encounter against Mumbai Indians.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday confirmed that Willey has agreed to sign for Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings.

Willey’s late call-up comes after team-mate Liam Plunkett joined IPL side Delhi Daredevils on Saturday replacing injured Kagiso Rabada.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s Director of Cricket said: “We find ourselves in an impossible situation with these late replacement requests. At the moment, we are potentially looking at a situation where if we deny a player an opportunity, we will be left with someone who is not completely focused on playing for Yorkshire. This would be counter-productive.There are now 12 English players in this year’s IPL.”

The 28-year-old all-rounder will be making his debut in IPL this year. In 34 T20I played for England, Willy has clinched 36 wickets and has amassed 140 runs.

While in other T20 competitions and cricket leagues played around the world, Willy has 3122 runs at a strike rate of over 142 and a highest score of 118.