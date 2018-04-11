Yet another rift in RCA comes to fore on IPL matchday

Jaipur: The tussle within the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) office-bearers came to the fore once again on Wednesday when the cricket is set to make its comeback in the western city after four years.



Speaking to IANS, R.S. Nandu, RCA general secretary, said that there has been a step-motherly treatment towards RCA officials who worked day in and day out to realise this dream of SMS Stadium hosting cricket again after a gap of four years.



Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Daredevils in their opening home game of the 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) later in the evening.



However, till 11 a.m., neither Nandu nor other senior officials had even one invitation card with them.



Nandu blamed RCA president Dr CP Joshi for the situation. "He might be distributing passes to his favourites," he said.



"All Ranji players, workers who cooperated with us significantly and many other prominent people will be deprived of watching matches which are coming to the city after four years. There should have been a valid process of distribution of invitation passes.



"Had 15 per cent passes allotted to us, we could have distributed 50 per cent each within ourselves. However, there was no such distribution and hence all of us are sitting idle with no invitation passes in our hands," Nandu alleged.



Earlier too, rifts between Joshi and Nandu have been reported.

