Yagnik joins Rajasthan Royals as fielding coach

With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League set to get underway in 10 days time and with players already in their camps, the franchises are now busy roping in experts to help them kick-start their campaign with a bang!

Rajasthan Royals, who are back after serving a two-year ban following the spot-fixing allegation, have roped in Dishant Yagnik as a fielding coach in their coaching setup headed by Shane Warne, according to a report in Sportstar.

However, the formal announcement is yet to be made but Yagnik has already joined the squad in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batsman retired from the domestic circuit in 2017, ending 14-year long career. He has also played a stint with Rajasthan Royals from 2011-2014

Interestingly, he will be third Indian in the coaching staff, the Rajasthan outfit have already inked deals with former Mumbai Ranji stars – Sairaj Bahutule and Amol Muzumdar as spin and batting coach respectively.

Rajasthan will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.