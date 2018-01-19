Wright bids farewell to Melbourne Stars

New Delhi: Former England batsman Luke Wright has called time on his seven-year stint with BBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Wright was ruled out of Saturday’s encounter against the Sydney Thunder after being diagnosed with a delayed concussion.

“It’s been seven years with the Melbourne Stars, and it’s been a time that I’ve absolutely loved and will cherish,” Wright was quoted as saying by bigbash.com.au. “I’m enormously proud to have been a foundation member and I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to play for such a long time and amongst so many great players and teammates.

“I’ve forged so many good friendships on and off the field and it’s been incredible to be part of such a tremendous club. I’ve loved running out onto the MCG in front of a terrific bunch of fans who’ve been so supportive.

Another England maestro Kevin Pietersen has announced his departure from Melbourne Stars. Pietersen has decided to bring curtains down on his glorious career after the end of this year.

However, Melbourne Stars have vowed to swiftly rebuild their side as they prepare for life after the English duo.

The Melbourne based franchise have endured a torrid 2017-2018 season, having won just one game in their 7 outings and currently sit at the bottom of the BBL points table.