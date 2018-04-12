CWG 2018: Wrestler Babita takes silver at CWG

Babita lost 2-5 to Canada's Diana Weicker in her last round robin match which put paid to her chances of winning gold.



Weicker won gold while Bose Samuel of Nigeria got the bronze.



Weicker forced the early advantage by taking a 1-0 lead in the first round.



Although Babita managed to execute a two-point in the second round, the Canadian notched up four more points to wrap up a comfortable win.



Earlier, Babita started off by defeating Bose Samuel of Nigeria in her opening bout. Babita shook off a strong start by the Nigerian to clinch a 3-1 win.



Samuel had taken the early lead but Babita pulled off a two-point move to put her nose ahead. She earned another point with a take down to bolster her lead.



Babita was even more dominant in her next bout, defeating Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani by fall early in the first period.



The Haryana wrestler was too god for Carissa Holland of Australia as well, clinching another victory by fall to enter the final.



Meanwhile, India's Kiran lost in the semi-finals to crash out of the women's 76kg competition.



Kiran was no match for Blessing Onyebuchi of Nigeria, conceding a 0-10 deficit in the first round itself to lose by technical superiority.



Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.



Kiran had started her campaign by defeating Danielle Sino Guemde of Cameroon by technical superiority.



She taken a 4-1 lead in the first round before scoring seven consecutive points in the second to wrap up the victory.



Kiran will fight Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius for the bronze medal.

