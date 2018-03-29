Williamson to lead SRH in IPL 2018

The Kiwi will take over from David Warner, who was axed from the upcoming season of the cricket carnival following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that has brought disrepute to the game. He will also never be considered for a leadership position in Australian cricket.The 2016 IPL championship took to Twitter to announce the news, “We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018.”The New Zealand skipper carries a huge amount of experience under his belt and looks excited with the prospect of leading Sunrisers in the upcoming season.“I’ve accepted the role to stand in as a captain for this season. It’s an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenge ahead,” said the 28-year-old.David Warner, along with Steve Smith was slapped with a 12-month ban while co-conspirator, Cameron Bancroft was given a 9-month suspension for altering the condition of the ball during the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.