Why Team India used truck tyres in the practice session

By Kuntal Chakraborty

A number of truck tyres were piled on the ground when Team India came for their practice session at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban.

And Indian cricketers practised a fielding drill with it.

The edges of the Truck tyres are different from the edges of the bat and when the ball hits the edges of a tyre it takes uneven bounce which makes it difficult for the close in fielders to take catches.

Akshar Patel and few others bowled at the tyres and the fielders stood in front of it to take catches after the ball hit and bounced off the edges of the tyres.

Catches are important in any limited over matches and Team India certainly did their best before the first ODI in Durban.