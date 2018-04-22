Why Karthik's demands of replacing DLS with VJD method is baseless

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik’s demand of replacing the current Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method by Jaydevan (VJD) method would not have changed Knight Riders’ fate whatsoever. The Knights still would have suffered a nine-wicket hammering to Kings XI Punjab last night.

What did Karthik say?

"Suddenly after rain, they needed run-a-ball. I didn't understand that bit but I am sure Duckworth-Lewis is something people are still trying to figure out what it is," an irritated Karthik said at the post-match news conference.

"That was little surprising, because ideally if it would have been a 20-over game, they would have needed eight an over. If we could have got two quick wickets, the run rate would have kept going up."

The IPL is played under ICC's Playing Conditions with DLS being the recognised system but Karthik feels BCCI should use Jayadevan rule which is known as VJD.

"I have always thought that the VJD is an Indian method and it's an Indian domestic tournament, why not think about it in the future?" he asked.

"It's been proven that it's a really good method. We have used in domestic tournaments. Only for IPL, we use DLS. Why not think about VJD here and promote it?"

Why such an outrage?

Chasing a stiff 192, Kings XI Punjab were 96 for no loss in 8.2 overs, with a required run rate well in excess of eight runs when rain forced the players to go off the field in Kolkata.

But when play resumed after a 95 minutes' rain delay, KXIP needed just 29 off 28 balls in the revised DLS target was 125 in 13 overs. The visitors sealed the issue with 11 balls to spare.

Why it would not have made any difference?

The VJD target in this case would also have been exactly the same - 125. The 8.2 over par score according to that method, though, was 71; DLS calculated it as 65. Incidentally, the VJD method also doesn't look at the runs scored at the time of the interruption, so the situation for Karthik and for KKR would have been exactly the same regardless of which system was in use.

How does DLS/VJD work?

Both DLS and VJD method work under certain parameters depending on three variables

The number of overs lost due to the stoppage

The stage of the innings when those overs were lost

The wickets in hand of the chasing team at the time of the interruption

Because Kings XI Punjab had not lost any wickets when rain interrupted play at 8.2 overs, the chance for them getting to the 192-run target were a lot higher. It is necessary here to mention that neither DLS nor VJD takes the runs already scored into consideration. The target for KXIP (125 off 13 overs) would have been the same had they been 80 for no loss instead of 96 for none. It would however, have changed had the lost more wickets.

To cut the long story short, both the methods actually favours the side batting second. All they have to do is keep their wickets intact if there is rain just around the corner.