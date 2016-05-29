RCB vs SRH: Who will win if rain plays a spoil sport in IPL final?



As per the BCCI and IPL rules, Monday is reserved as the reserve day for the IPL finals. In case the match has a delayed start, the time can be pushed to as late as 12:26 am for a 5-over match with a 10-minute interval.

If the rain interrupts the match after it has started and doesn’t stop, then the match will be carried forward to the next day from the point where it would stop on Sunday. The match would resume on Monday.

If not a single ball is bowled after the toss on Sunday then the match will take place on Monday and the teams will have full freedom to select their playing eleven again.

If the match does not take place on Monday as well, not even a 5 over match, then a super over will decide the winner of the IPL 2016. The super over shall commence at 1:20 am if the ground and the pitch are ready for that action.

However, if that also isn’t possible, then the winner of the season will be decided based on the team that finished higher on the points table after the league stages of the tournament. In that case, both team had ended on 16 points after the league stage, but a superior net run rate will crown the Royal Challengers Bangalore as the winners of the IPL 2016!



The Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the all-important IPL final on Sunday. That is if the weather permits.The various parts of the city have received heavy rains over the last couple of days. And there is prediction of more rain for Sunday as well, threatening the big match.While the fans and players would be praying for the rain gods to stay away, what if their prayers are not heard? In that case, the winner of the IPL 2016 Final would decided on the basis of the below mentioned 5 possible scenarios: