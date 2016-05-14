Who said what about Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers centuries

Man-of-the-match, AB de Villiers:

Gujarat Lions stand-in captain, Brendon McCullum:

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli:







Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17and @imVkohli truly class first time missed a game but saw a great game of #IPL2016 play well boys????

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 14, 2016







This is like Ronaldo and Messi on the same team! ???? #IPL2016



— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 14, 2016









Ab baby you legend ! @ABdeVilliers17 ????

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2016







Best way to get @ABdeVilliers17 off strike is to give him a single. But then it means you are bowling to @imVkohli



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 14, 2016









Incredible hitting by @ABdeVilliers17 3 hundreds in one ipl unbelievable performance @imVkohli

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2016



#GL lost to Kohli by 5 runs and to AB by 25 runs...and to #RCB by 144 runs. #RCBvGL



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 14, 2016





#GL lost to Kohli by 5 runs and to AB by 25 runs...and to #RCB by 144 runs. #RCBvGL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 14, 2016



Easily the two best batters in the world. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 how many times has two players scored 100 in 20/20 for a team?

— David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 14, 2016



Serious entertainment from @ABdeVilliers17 and @imVkohli. Woke up from a great sleep and it was raining Sixers.! #class #IPL2016



— David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) May 14, 2016





Amazing to see how the best change this beautiful game we play #IPL2016 Loved Virat's comment about anchoring the innings

— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) May 14, 2016



Oh sure AB bats like this and everyone says he's amazing. I do it at our family Xmas and every1 says Im "an asshole" and "bullying the kids"



— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 14, 2016







Royal Challengers Bangalore smothered Gujarat Lions to a 144-run defeat in a lopsided Indian Premier League contest at the M Chinnaswami Stadium here on Saturday.Requiring 249 runs in 20 overs with an asking rate of 12.45 runs per over, Gujarat Lions could only manage 104 runs by the 19th over, losing all 10 wickets.AB de Villiers was adjudged the man of the match for his scintillating century for RCB.AB de Villiers (129) and Virat Kohli (109) pummelled the Gujarat Lions bowling attack to blast electrifying centuries, powering the team to 248/3 in 20 overs.De Villiers, who remained unbeaten, smashed 12 sixes and 10 fours while Royal Challengers captain Kohli blasted eight sixes and six fours. Kohli hit a 55-ball-109 while de Villiers smashed a 52-ball-129.“Actually, I didn't feel too good in the beginning, it was difficult to time the ball initially. My secret's very simple - my wife is here to watch. A lot of things played a role today, I walked out there feeling scareless, no fear of losing my wicket. Virat and I made good decisions while batting and assessed things very well and we accelerated very well at the end.“I hate facing dot balls in T20s and I'm disappointing with the ones today (nine against Jadeja). Jaddu bowled very well today. It's about playing the right shots at the right time, it wasn't just about the boundaries. (Laughs) I'm really angry for facing those dot balls today.”“We had two world-class batters today and they played two of the greatest T20 innings in the history. Pretty disappointing for us but great to watch as a fan. We tried spin against AB but he took them on early on and got us back under pressure. We tried spin, tried to bowl short, tried to take the pace off but nothing worked.“We'll try to dust this off and flush this down and come back stronger. Hopefully, our skipper will be back in the next game and we'll try to get us through to the semi-finals. Margins can look great on paper but we need to get early wickets…but there's one team that turned up today. We'll try and turn things around now.”“I have all the right to smile today, everything went as per plans despite losing the toss. It can be pretty disheartening after losing 9 out of 11 tosses. It feels good that the guys are ready for it, our equation is pretty clear as it's like the playoffs from here. We don't want to push or pressurise ourselves too much, we know we are batting with intent and with good strike rates.“It's important to not get ahead of ourselves. If you try extra you might end up scoring 150 instead of 180. We don't think about the game too much, we just react instinctively, and play smart cricket. I didn't want to speak about how well we had played and we gave the guys a realistic target of 170 to defend for the NRR.“The guys have responded very well at the business and of the tournament. We want to take the responsibility and take the pressure. Every day is a new opportunity for some youngster to perform and win the game for RCB, that's the most exciting thing going ahead.”