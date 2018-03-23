When players stop, a spectator starts sledging

In case anyone thought all the drama was over and only cricket will rule the upcoming days of Test series, they were in for a major disappointment as a spectator tried to get under Australian opener David Warner’s nerves after he was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada on Day 2 of the third Test match at Newlands, Cape Town.

Warner was bowled for 30 and Australia were 67 for two at lunch in reply to South Africa's 311 all out.

Warner hit three fours off the last three balls of Rabada's second over, then hooked the first ball of Rabada's next over for six.

He sliced a no-ball for four, then was bowled by a ball which went between bat and pad with Warner stuck on his crease.

Fast bowler Rabada, who had a two-match ban for making contact with Australian captain Steve Smith overturned before the Test, ran down the wicket to celebrate but did not go near the batsman.

But when Warner was walking back to the pavilion, it appeared that a spectator said something to him in the staircase. Warner appeared to react to that comment in the members' pavilion, stopping and turning as he climbed the steps to the dressing room. Thankfully, the security personnel acted quickly before the matter could escalate into something ugly. Warner decided to walk off peacefully after the spectator, who was aged person, backed off.