We would prefer playing one format at a time during overseas assignments: Rohit

New Delhi: India’s limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma feels playing a fully fledged overseas series takes a toll on the body and he would prefer India playing one format at a time during the foreign visits in future.

The Virat Kohli led Indian team is on a two-month long tour of South Africa and have just finished the three-match Test series but they still have to play 6 ODIs and three T20 matches before they depart to Sri Lanka for a Tri-nation T20 series.

"There have been talks about playing just one format and then going back home. For India, it's never been like that. India have always played the whole series whenever we have gone abroad. And yes it tends to take a lot out of your body more than anything else."

However, Rohit's take was not entirely researched because India now has a contract with Cricket Australia wherein they play Test matches and limited-overs series on separate tours.

However, in case of England and South Africa, India still play all three formats during one series.

The 30-year-old was cautious stating that scheduling is something that depended on the BCCI.

"Again it completely depends on BCCI. But ideally, we would prefer to just play one format. Go back, refresh, get some time to yourself, think about what you need to do and come back and play another format. But we are used to it by now and it doesn't matter."