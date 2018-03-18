We have a very good chance of regaining the IPL trophy this year: Binny

New Delhi: Revamped Rajasthan Royals roped in all-rounder Stuart Binny for the upcoming edition of IPL at a price of INR 50 Lakhs. After representing the franchise from 2011–2015, the 33-year-old has reunited with the Blue Brigade post a two year stint with Royal Challangers Bangalore.

On his return the all-rounder feels that his side has what it takes to win the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The inaugural champions have also reunited with Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne to mentor the current crop of players in their bid to regain the title.

Under the leadership of Steve Smith along with the likes of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat and Ajinkya Rahane amongst their ranks, the team certainly looks strong on paper.

"Yes, I believe we have a very good chance of regaining the IPL trophy this year. The current mix of players which includes Rajasthan Royals' veterans -- Rahane and Samson along with international superstars like (Ben) Stokes, (Jos) Buttler and (Jaydev) Unadkat certainly promise to be a match winning combination," Binny, who has been one of the key players for the Jaipur based side with 80 IPL caps under his belt, was quoted as saying by Star Sports on Saturday.

"It's all about getting off to a winning start and get the confidence of the team going."

The Steve Smith-led Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Smith's Australian compatriot David Warner, in their first game of IPL 2018 on April 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.