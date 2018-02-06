We are definitely not out of the series yet: Rabada

New Delhi: Trailing 0-2 and plagued by injuries, the South African team has not been able to compete against India in the ongoing ODI series but 22-year-old Kagiso Rabada believes that all is not lost for the host team.

"There are a few problems. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot. Sometimes, when you do badly all it seems like there’s a lot more going wrong than what really is happening. So failure is going to happen and it’s going to happen again. It is very important we keep speaking the right language. Anything can happen in sport. We need to get as much momentum as we can. We are definitely not out of it. Definitely not!” Rabada said ahead of the third ODI.

In the absence of veteran AB De Villiers, captain Faf du Plisis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock due to injuries, the team has struggled against confident Indians. Talking about the current team combination Rabada said that absence of the stalwarts was a factor for the previous loss but it also serves as an opportunity for players to prepare for the 2019 World Cup.

"It doesn’t help that we have been going through a few changes and not been in the best form since the Champions Trophy in one-day cricket. We are still trying to catch up at the moment. The absence gives other players a chance. We've got players who have been playing in franchise cricket for a while and doing pretty well,” said the 22-year old pacer.

The third ODI scheduled to be played at Newlands on Wednesday. Confident India will eye a 3-0 lead in the 6-match ODI series against the depleted South Africans.