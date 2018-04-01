 WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires 40-yard stunner on LA debut
WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires 40-yard stunner on LA debut

01 Apr 2018
Los Angeles: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his arrival in Major League Soccer with two goals on his debut including an injury-time winner as the Los Angeles Galaxy fought back from three goals down to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3.

Ibrahimovic --who only arrived in California on Thursday -- lashed home an imperious volley from 40 yards just six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to make it 3-3 at the StubHub Center.





The Swede then headed home Ashley Cole's cross in injury time to put Galaxy ahead in an extraordinary finale that lived up to the hype surrounding the veteran striker's arrival from Manchester United.

