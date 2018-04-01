WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires 40-yard stunner on LA debut



Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a filthy goal in his debut for LA Galaxy!! pic.twitter.com/djcuuS1sn1

— True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) April 1, 2018

Ibrahimovic --who only arrived in California on Thursday -- lashed home an imperious volley from 40 yards just six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to make it 3-3 at the StubHub Center.The Swede then headed home Ashley Cole's cross in injury time to put Galaxy ahead in an extraordinary finale that lived up to the hype surrounding the veteran striker's arrival from Manchester United.