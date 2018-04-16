WATCH: Ziva Dhoni demands hug from father in between high scoring thriller

  • Latest News
Injured Dhoni's career-best knock failed to overshadow Gayle blitz in Mohali as Chennai lost the last over thriller on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab. Well, we all know that very well but while ‘captain cool’ was busy whacking sixes all around IS Bindra Stadium, Dhoni’s daughter came up with a unique request in between the match.

Updated: 16 Apr 2018 05:15 PM

New Delhi: Injured Dhoni's career-best knock failed to overshadow Gayle blitz in Mohali as Chennai lost the last over thriller on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab. Well, we all know that very well but while ‘captain cool’ was busy whacking sixes all around IS Bindra Stadium, Dhoni’s daughter came up with a unique request in between the match.

A video posted by former India skipper on Monday afternoon is creating quite a buzz on social media. In the video Dhoni’s 3-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni can be seen and heard demanding a hug from her father in between the match.

 

When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Skipper Dhoni’s 44-ball 79 knock which was also his best ever in IPL could not avert CSK defeat as Gayle-storm blew Mohali.

Dhoni’s injured back also didn’t help their cause either as he had to call in the physio for treatment.

Under pressure Mohit Sharma bowled a brilliant last over to help home time sneak in a win by 4 runs.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 05:15 PM
