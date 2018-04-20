WATCH: Yuvraj produces hilarious celebration after Gayle's hundred

Chris Gayle gave a fitting answer to the sceptics with a blistering hundred as Kings XI Punjab overpowered Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs in an IPL encounter at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

Gayle's unbeaten 63-ball-104, his 21st hundred in shortest format propelled KXIP to 193 for 3 in 20 overs and they then restricted Sunrisers to 178 for 4, recording their third win in the tournament.

Arguably one of the greatest exponents of T20 batsmanship, Gayle showed that he is far from finished en route his magnificent knock that had 11 towering sixes and a solitary boundary.

Gayle moved to 99 with his 11th six hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-off. In Siddarth Kaul's next over, he dabbed the ball towards point to complete a quick single. As a mark of celebration, Gayle gestured rocking a baby in a cradle, with his wife and daughter in the VIP box.

The Thursday evening was all about West Indians’ towering presence on the field. But, leaving that aside Veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hogged the attention of the fans across the globe with ‘Gagnam’ style celebration after Gayle marched to his 21st T20 hundred.

Yuvraj and Gayle share a unique bond on and off the field. The duo was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2014 season.