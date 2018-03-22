WATCH: Williamson pulls off one-handed stunner to dismiss Broad

The opening day of the first Test match between New Zealand and England in Auckland was all about Trent Boult and Tim Southee as the pair dismantled the visitors for mere 58 runs in 20.4 overs.

The pace pair looked literally unplayable as Boult returned with an impressive 6 for 32 while Southee grabbed 4 for 25 runs.

Despite their towering presence on the field, skipper Kane Williamson still managed to hog some limelight with a gravity-defying one-handed stunner to dismiss Stuart Broad.

In the 16th over of the England innings, Tim Southee provided Stuart Broad with a good delivery, fractionally wide outside the off. The batsman tried to slice it away from the body and got a thick outside edge. Kane Williamson, who was stationed at gully, threw himself in the air, towards his left, stretching completely to grab an absolute stunner.

England all out for 58 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

Boult took 6/32

England all out for 58 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

Boult took 6/32

...but how about that catch from Kane Williamson 🙌 #NZvENG

Having won the toss, Kane Williamson invited the visitors to bat first and proving his decision right; the pacers immediately did the damage, with opener Alastair Cook (5) the first man to fall.

From there, England lost 6 wickets for 12 runs, with Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes falling for a duck before Craig Overton took the field to avoid further humiliation.

Only 2 England batsmen managed to cross the double-digit mark and 5 batsmen returned back without scoring.