WATCH: Wahab Riaz rattles middle stump with toe-crushing yorker

Luke Ronchi powered Islamabad United to their second Pakistan Super League title with a three-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi at the National stadium in Karachi.

The former Australia and New Zealand batsman fired a sensational 52 off just 26 deliveries and stitched a brilliant 96-run stand for the opening wicket with Shaibzada Farhan during the 149-run chase on Sunday.

However, Ronchi’s solid knock was not enough for the Islamabad based outfit to seal the victory as the suffered an epic collapse after the power-hitter's dismissal and had to slog hard to taste success.

The Peshawar bowling attack woke up quite late in the evening but they made sure they went down after giving their opponents tough fight for the title.

JP Duminy led side in Misbah’s absence lost 6 wickets within a 20-run frame and at one point, scoring runs became a gigantic task.

Despite the loss, Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz managed to hogg some limelight as he gave the defending champions some hope of a comeback with two crucial wickets and with his epic celebration which the Zalmi fans will remember for time to come!

In the incident took place in the 16th over, with just 1 run on board to defend, Wahab produced a remarkable Yorker that cleaned up Hussain Talat. The delivery was backed up with pure pace to send the middle stumps snorting.