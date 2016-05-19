WATCH: Virat Kohli's magical century against Kings XI Punjab







Watch @imVkohli battle stitches in his hand to score his fourth hundred in #IPL https://t.co/TIvU8BDVFO

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2016

There is not much that Virat Kohli cannot do these days. He is in such a rich form with the bat that nothing seems impossible. Who would have thought it possible that someone could hit a century in a 15-over match before Virat did it against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. And, he did that with stitches on his left hand.By his confession, even Virat didn’t expect it. He took just 47 balls to complete the scintillating century that consisted 11 fours and 7 sixes. It was his fourth century in this IPL season, making him the first cricketer to hit more than three centuries in a T20 tournament. Now, only Chris Gayle (5) has more three-digit scores than Virat in the IPL.What Virat did on Wednesday was magic. If you missed the knock, here is the video of that marvelous innings: