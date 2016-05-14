WATCH: Vintage Yuvraj Singh celebrates after running out MS Dhoni



That Vintage Yuvraj Singh Celebration after He RanOut MS Dhoni ???? @YUVSTRONG12 @hazelkeech ???? pic.twitter.com/5X7broNYpd

— Y U V R A J ! (@IamSohal_Yuvian) May 10, 2016

Yuvraj SIngh runs after running out MS Dhoni. (BCCI)One of the best finishers in world cricket MS Dhoni was at the crease and his team Rising Pune Supergiants needed 15 runs off the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anyone who has seen Dhoni finishing the matches, knew that the match was heavily loaded in favour of Pune Supergiants.And when Dhoni bludgeoned the 4th delivery of the over bowled by Ashish Nehra for a massive six to bring the target down to 6 off 2 balls, further tilting the match in Pune Supergiants’ favour.But Nehra did something that Dhoni was expecting. Though the field was set for a yorker or a low full toss, Nehra bowled a bouncer, surprising Dhoni, who top edged the ball the looped in the air and went to short third man. Barinder Sran, who was fielding at the short third man, ran to his left, collected the ball and made the throw to the striker’s end.Dhoni completed the first run quickly and came back for the second in order to keep the strike for the last ball. The throw was wayward and it looked as if Dhoni would make it. But a great presence of mind shown by Yuvraj Singh resulted in Dhoni getting run out.But the best part of the scene was the celebration that followed. A vintage Yuvraj Singh was on display as he ran across the pitch with aggression and joy. SRH skipper David Warner jumped in ecstasy as he knew that the game was in their pocket.