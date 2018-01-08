 WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy flies in the air to take sensational catch
Indian batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy put her athleticism on show as she pulled off a gravity-defying catch during the WBBL (Women Big Bash League) match against the Brisbane Heat.

Updated: 08 Jan 2018 08:15 PM
New Delhi: Indian batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy put her athleticism on show as she pulled off a gravity-defying catch during the WBBL (Women Big Bash League) match against the Brisbane Heat.

Playing for WBBL franchise Hobart Hurricanes, Veda stunned the cricketing world with brilliant effort to send Australia’s in-form batter Beth Mooney back to the pavilion.

In the 2nd over of the Brisbane innings, Nicola Hancock served Mooney with a full-length delivery. Mooney flicked the ball in the air in an attempt to score maximum runs but she failed to connect the ball.

Veda, who was stationed at the deep mid-wicket region, sprinted towards her right and took a flight in the air to grab an absolute stunner.

However, her effort couldn’t guide Hobart Hurricanes to victory but she also managed to score her best score in WWBL 2017-18 against the Brisbane Heat.

