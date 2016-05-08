WATCH: Suresh Raina takes amazing one-handed catch





Fielding and catching has been phenomenal in this IPL season. There have been several extra-ordinary catches taken so far in the tournament and one more was added to this long on Sunday.Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina took an amazing acrobatic catch during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.It was the fifth ball of the fifth over of KKR’s innings when Suryakumar looked to play the ramp shot against Dwayne Smith’s short ball that angled in.SuryaKumar swayed his head out of the way to ramp that over the slips but the ball took his glove. It seemed the ball will land just behind Raina at first slip. But Raina leapt a long way to his left with his right hand high and plucked the ball out of its path.Here is the video: