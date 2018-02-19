WATCH: Suresh Raina announces return with monstrous six

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina returned to the national setup after one-year hiatus during India’s 28-run victory over South Africa in the first of three-match T20 rubber in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Regarded as one of the finest players of the shortest format, Indian skipper Virat Kohli drafted Raina in the playing XI and the 31-year-old announced his arrival with a trademark six.

Raina walked in to bat after Rohit Sharma’s departure and he was raring to go from the moment he took the field.

On the 5th ball of third over of the Indian innings, Dane Paterson provided Raina with a fuller delivery, outside the leg stump; the left-hander moved towards his right and pulled it for a maximum, over the deep mid-wicket region.

The southpaw backed his shot with brute force which took the ball miles and miles away, leaving Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri shell-shocked.

First six on comeback! pic.twitter.com/ENNsV53YZX — Cricket Videos (@cricvideos11) February 18, 2018

The tourists successfully defended 203 runs after dismantling the hosts on 175 to win the opening encounter of the three-match series and take a 1-0 lead.

Indian opener Shikhar played a blistering 72-run knock and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a career-best 5 for 24 to guide the visitors home.