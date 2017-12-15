WATCH: Super-sub Handscomb grabs a breathtaking catch

New Delhi: Aussie bowlers staged a brilliant comeback to restrict the visiting England side for 403 runs on the day 2 of the third Test at WACA in Perth.

Already down 2-0 in the five-match series, the visitors were wavering at 131 for four against some fiery pace bowling, but Malan steadied the innings with an unbroken 237-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow (109), England's highest partnership of the series.

Malan struck a sensational 140 before gifting his wicket Nathan Lyon. The ace spinner served a flighted ball around the off, getting it to spin away. Malan stepped out and tried to flick it over the leg side but it turned away to gather a leading edge. The ball ballooned in the air and Handscomb, who was stationed at the backward point, moved swiftly toward his left and grabbed a stupendous diving catch.

England need something special to end this partnership and Lyon provided them with one. The visitors lost their last 6 wickets for just 35 runs.