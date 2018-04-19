WATCH: Stokes takes sensational boundary catch against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders stunned Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in their own den to top the table of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. With 3 wins from last 5 games, the Dinesh Karthik led side has collected 6 points to secure the top spot.

Though the Kolkata based outfit dominated both the halves, the most expensive player of IPL 11 – Ben Stokes still managed to hog some limelight, albeit in a losing cause. Stokes has not had the perfect start and is yet to show his potential with the bat and ball but has made a strong statement with his fielding effort on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old grabbed a sensational boundary line catch to see off Kolkata batsman Robin Uthappa during their defence of 161 runs at the Sawai Mann Singh stadium

Uthappa hammered Krishnappa Gowtham on the third delivery of the 13th over, with a strike that looked destined to sail over the boundary rope but Stokes had other ideas.

Stokes, who was stationed at the long-on, grabbed the ball with stretched arms but lost his balance in the process. Stokes the threw the ball in the air before touched the boundary line, having done all that, the all-rounder had all time to step inside the rope and complete the catch.

However, this sensational effort from Stokes was not enough for the home side to secure victory.