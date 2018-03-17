WATCH: Sri Lankan supporters attack Bangladeshi fans after defeat in ill-tempered T20

New Delhi: The virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was marred by some unpleasant actions at the ground.

Though, the tourist emerged defeated the hosts to storm into the finals and set up a clash against India on Sunday. But they could have done it in a better way.

Bangladesh needed 12 runs from the last five balls and pacer Isuru Udana bowled two shot balls which resulted in Mustafizur Rahman's wicket.

The visitors thought that the square leg umpire had signalled a shoulder height no-ball, which the umpire didn't give.

The Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan then came to the boundary rope and asked his men to come off the field. And, later reserve player Nurul Hasan also got involved in a heated argument with Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera.

However, after the intervention of the on-field umpires, the play was resumed and Mahmudullah sealed Bangladesh’s victory with six on the penultimate ball.

Angered by the defeat and the on-field actions of the visiting team, Sri Lankan supporters at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo attacked Bangladesh fan, Shoaib Ali.

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which Ali is seen complaining about the violent behaviour of the home team supporters in the presence of the security officials.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: