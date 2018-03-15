WATCH: Sohail Khan launches ball at Yasir Shah’s head for not paying attention

The Pakistan Super League has been a great source of entertainment for cricket fans around the world and it is getting more interesting as it approaches its conclusion.

The third edition of the cricketing extravaganza has witnessed some heated arguments in the past but the scene at the Sharjah cricket ground on Wednesday bemused each and everyone present in the stadium. This time the argument involved players from the same team.

The incident occurred during penultimate over of the second innings, when Sohail Khan of Lahore Qalandars stood up to bowl when the Quetta Gladiators required 34 runs from 12 deliveries.

Khan was trying to set the field according to his strategy but failed to find Yasir Shah’s attention who was stationed in the deep backward square region. Despite repeated calls, the bowler got no response from the fielder and irked by this, Khan threw the ball in Shah’s direction. However, the ball landed inches short of hitting Yasir on his head.

The leggie was clearly disappointed with the gesture and threw the ball back to Sohail before exchanging few words. Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Bendon McCullum intervened immediately to calm the situation.

Sohail Khan decides if the fielder Yasir Shah won't stand where he wants him to he will just throw the ball at him #PSL2018 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/8G6C4k5JH1 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2018

Lahore Qalandars went on to crush Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs. The McCullum-led side registered their third victory in a row and now stands second in the PSL points table.