WATCH: Shai Hope takes a stunner against New Zealand

If a list is prepared for on-field brilliance in one Test match then the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies would be right at the top.

Updated: 11 Dec 2017 12:30 PM
New Delhi: If a list is prepared for on-field brilliance in one Test match then the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies would be right at the top.

After Trent Boult pulled a sensational follow through catch to send Shirmon Hetmyer packing, Windies star Shai Hope clinched a stunner to hand the visitors an early breakthrough on Day 2

Roach delivered one outside the off stump and Wagner went for a booming drive which took the outside half off the bat. Hope at gully dived towards his left at full stretch to take what turned to be one of the most brilliant catches at that position.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

