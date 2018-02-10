WATCH: Shahid Afridi wins hearts of Indian fans with this gesture

New Delhi: There have been numerous famous heated encounters when India and Pakistan have played against each other. Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh are a few names that have been a part of exchanges in recent past. But apart from high voltage drama on-field, the love shared by both teams off the field has also gathered headlines all around. The respect, players from both the teams have shown towards the cricketers and their fans has been a treat to watch.

Yet another incident of respect and affection was shown recently by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Along with other legends of the game, all-rounder Shahid Afridi was in Switzerland to participate in first ever St. Moritz Ice Cricket. After the second encounter between Royals XI and Diamonds XI, captain of the former team, Afridi posed with the fans. A lady standing with the Indian flag asked the 37-year-old for a photograph. Afridi posed with the lady and asked her to straighten the Indian flag while having the photograph being taken.

Shahid Afridi wants Indian flag to be open while clicking a photo with fans in switzerland. pic.twitter.com/vq88m8htpB — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) February 9, 2018

The incident which went viral of the internet, has been gathering a lot of praises.

Afridi’s Royals XI won the two match T20 series 2-0 against Virender Sehwag’s Diamonds XI.

Amid political tensions, the two countries have not played much against each other in recent years. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in India in 2012-13. Both teams last faced each other in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017