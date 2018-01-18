WATCH: Santner's miracle ball to dismiss Zaman

New Delhi: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner added his name to the elite list of bowlers to have taken a wicket on a carom ball after he sent Fakhar Zaman packing during their win against Pakistan in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.
The 25-year-old bowled one peach of a delivery that pitched outside Zaman’s leg stump and turned like an off-spinner to hit the top of the leg stump.
The left-hander produced his own version of ‘carrom ball’ which was made by India’s R Ashwin and Lanka’s Ajanta Mendis. Here, the bowler flicks the ball with the middle finger to turn it the other way around.
A normal Santner delivery would turn from off to leg side to a left-hander.
This miracle delivery helped Santner break a formidable 86-run stand between Zaman and Harris Sohail and swung the contest back in New Zealand’s Favour.
